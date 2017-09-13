Man arrested for bringing gun into Henrico County Courthouse

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say a man was arrested on Tuesday for bringing a gun into the Henrico County Courthouse.

According to police, 25-year-old Andre Formey had the gun inside his briefcase. Formey allegedly forgot he had a gun in there.

He has since been released on a $1,000 bond.

