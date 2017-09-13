Local softball organization in need of truck, volunteer to drive donations to Irma victims

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Local softball travel organizations that were collecting supplies for Texans affected by Hurricane Harvey are now asked to send donations to Florida.

Mid-Cities Civic Association said one trailer filled with supplies was already sent to Houston, Texas. The association, in the process of finding a driver to send the second trailer, but while on the phone with the coach of Houston Lightning, the original plan took a detour.

The organization said the softball team decided that they wanted to lend a helping hand to another team in Jacksonville called the Jacksonville Storm who were impacted by Hurricane Irma.

They now need a tractor to attach to the trailer and a driver willing to take the donations to Jacksonville, Florida.

8News has been following the donation collection for the past three weeks and witnessed the community stepping up to exceed all expectations.

If you or anyone you know would like to help and drive this trailer to Florida, you can call 804-402-8220.

