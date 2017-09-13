‘I hate to let it go’: Owners putting beloved Colonial Heights Ark up for auction

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A local landmark is headed to the auction block.

The ‘Ark of Colonial Heights’ on Farris Avenue was meant to be a fishing boat, but it never made it to the water. Still, it’s become a fixture in the neighborhood for a generation.

“People come by every day to see it,” said Pam Woolridge, whose father built the ark.

The massive red boat is Colonial Heights’ own version of Noah’s Arc. Now, word is traveling that the beloved ark is headed to the auction block.

“I hate that we have to do this but it’s not doing us any good,” said Bo Davis, who now owns the ark that was built by his father, John Davis.

Davis explained that his family has decided to sell the land, and he fears that new potential owners may shy away knowing an arc sits in their backyard.

“My dad wanted this thing to go into a museum,” B. Davis said.

Construction started on the boat in 1969, and Bo helped his father build it over the next 30-plus years.

“My dad was dedicated to it, and he didn’t ever want to get rid of it,” B. Davis said.

“I hate to let it go,” Bo’s sister, P. Woolridge, added. “He worked so hard on it.”

While Bo and his sister say they will shed a tear when the ark is moved from its home of nearly 50 years, they hope a new owner may just finish what their dad started. And that rather than flood waters this ark will see calmer seas and tight lines.

“Red snapper, down in Florida, that’s what his plans were,” B. Davis said.

Click here for information on the September 16 auction.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.