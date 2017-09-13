Hopewell PD: Couple sought after trying to lure child into vehicle

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department is seeking information on two suspects who they say attempted to lure a child into their vehicle earlier this week.

The incident occurred at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, September 12. Police say a 12-year-old boy was waiting for a school bus in the 2900 block of Maple Street when he was approached by a vehicle with two people inside.

A white male passenger allegedly asked the child if he had seen the man’s lost cat. The suspect then asked the child to get into the vehicle and assist him with finding the lost cat, but the child refused and walked away.

The vehicle, being driven by a white female, then left the area and was last seen traveling westbound on Maple Street.

The white male occupant of the vehicle is described as 30-40 years old with medium length, wavy brown hair, a mustache and beard. He was last seen wearing a white colored t-shirt.

The driver of the vehicle is described as a 20-30 year-old white female with shoulder-length hair that was in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a white colored shirt.

The four-door vehicle is said to be white in color with window tinting and a rounded body style. It was further described as being dirty and having multiple dents to the passenger-side door panels.

The Hopewell Police Department has increased its patrol presence in the area surrounding the incident and is recommending that parents be vigilant in talking to their children about the dangers of being approached by and talking to strangers.

The Hopewell Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this matter and is requesting that any person(s) who may have witnessed the incident, were traveling in and around the area at the time of this incident or have any information to provide to contact lead Detective Mark Polumbo of the Hopewell Police Department at (804) 541-2284.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.