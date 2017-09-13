Highland Springs High School prepares for Alumni Weekend festivities

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Highland Springs High School is preparing for its upcoming Alumni Weekend.

From September 15 through 17, Highland Springs will reunite its alumni for several special events. Throughout the weekend, there will be a pep rally, meet and greet, football game, and a gala, among other things.

In addition, the Alumni Weekend will raise money to support current Highland Springs students. The proceeds from the event will support the Highland Springs High School Scholarship Fund and the football team’s booster club.

Alumni interested in taking part in the festivities can click here to buy tickets and get more information.

