Hanover Sheriff’s Office warns residents of phone scam

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is warning of a new scam after receiving multiple calls from residents.

Authorities say a male has allegedly been calling citizens and identifying himself as “Sergeant Jackson,” informing citizens they missed jury duty and a warrant has been issued for their arrest. Furthermore, they are advising citizens if they wish to resolve this issue to go to the store and purchase a “Green Dot” gift card in the amount of $1,800.

HCSO says will never call any of their citizens soliciting funds or ask them to pay a bond over the phone. If you have been a victim of this scam and are at a monetary loss, please report this to HCSO by calling 804-365-6140.

