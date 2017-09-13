9-year-old Sandston boy hospitalized after accidental shooting, car crash

SANDSTON, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County police are investigating after a 9-year-old boy was injured in an accidental shooting and involved in a car crash in Sandston Tuesday night.

Henrico County police said someone accidentally shot the boy around 9:40 p.m. in a Sandston home on 6100 block of La France Road.

“I was in the bedroom watching television and then I heard a big boom and I heard screaming and then I heard a car speed off,” recalled Claudia Apperson, a neighbor who lives near the home where the incident occurred.

After the shooting, an adult was rushing the child to the hospital when the car ran off of La France Road and crashed near I-295. The boy was rushed to VCU Medical Center. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries to his upper body and is expected to recover.

Apperson said she believes the child was shot with an automatic weapon. A couple of weeks ago, she said she heard her new neighbor fire one into the woods behind the house.

“I knew it was an automatic because it was going boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom,” she said.

Apperson hopes her neighbor will take extra precautions if they get the gun back.

“If they get it back, hopefully they’ll put it up. Lock it up,” she said.

Henrico County Police said the child didn’t shoot himself and that charges are possible against the person who did. The investigation is ongoing.

