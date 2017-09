RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The No. 1 Dinwiddie Generals went up to Salem, Va. to face the same Spartans team that broke their hearts in the 2016 4A state championship game to exact revenge with a 25-20 win on the road. Junior K’ymon Pope and sophomore Jasiah Williams connected on the go-ahead touchdown to remain undefeated (3-0) so far this season. They break down the defining play from their perspective.

