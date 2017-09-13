8News Anchor Morgan Dean kicks off ‘Real Men Wear Pink’ campaign for breast cancer awareness

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News Anchor Morgan Dean kicked off his “Real Men Wear Pink” campaign Tuesday night at Hardywood Brewery.

The campaign gives communities the opportunity to nominate local male leaders to launch fundraising efforts which benefit the American Cancer Society.

All the money raised from this campaign will go to saving lives from breast cancer through early detection and prevention, innovative breast cancer research, and patient support.



According to the American Cancer Society, in 2017, more than 252,000 women are expected to be newly diagnosed with breast cancer in the U.S., and an estimated 40,610 women are expected to die from the disease.

Breast cancer can affect everyone — both women and men. This campaign gives men the chance to join the fight and help raise awareness.

Morgan Dean says he’s personally watched cancer affect far too many of his loved ones, friends and neighbors — that’s why he’s wearing pink

“I’m happy to be doing my part to help raise money to support the American Cancer Society along with other men here in RVA,” Morgan said. “People love to give and I know we can raise money to help support families, programs and research here in RVA and beyond.”

You can find a link to Morgan’s campaign by visiting here.

