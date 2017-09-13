4 more arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Prince George County Wendy’s

Related Coverage Police make arrest after Richmond man fatally shot inside Prince George County Wendy’s

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Four more people have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that took place at a Wendy’s fast-food restaurant in Prince George County earlier this month.

On September 5, Jules Moultrie III was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Coron Bond of Richmond, who was gunned down at the adjoining Pilot Travel Center and Wendy’s located at 4610 County Drive in Disputanta, just off Route 460, one day prior.

On Wednesday, September 13, police announced that four others — 18-year-old Norma Glover of Petersburg, 23-year-old Whitney Johnson of Prince George County, 19-year-old JaQuan Brown of Hopewell and a 17-year-old juvenile of Petersburg — had also been arrested.

Glover is charged with first-degree murder. and Johnson is charged with accessory after the fact while Brown and the 17-year-old juvenile are charged with obstruction of justice.

The investigation is ongoing.

