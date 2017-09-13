4 critically injured in two-car crash in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Both directions of Parham Road are closed between Woodman Road and Ackley Avenue in Henrico County following a two-car collision.

When police, fire and rescue personnel were called to the scene at around 7:50 p.m., four people had to be extricated from the two vehicles that were involved. All four were transported to area hospitals for treatment of critical injuries.

Initial indications, according to police, are that a Nissan SUV traveling westbound on Parham Road crossed the median into oncoming traffic and was struck head-on by a Chevrolet pick-up truck.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes around the crash.Police said at around 9 p.m. that the roadway is expected to remain closed for at least an hour.

