2 arrested for vandalizing high school in Spotsylvania

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says two teens have been arrested in the recent vandalism of Courtland High School and of a model home in the Breckinridge Farms Subdivision.

Christopher Jordan Rodriguez, 18, of Spotsylvania was charged with breaking and entering, destruction of property and grand larceny. Jonathan Canam Holzbauer, 19, was charged with two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of destruction of property, grand larceny and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Additional charges are pending.

Police say the two suspects broke into the school over the weekend and appeared to have made their way through the building, knocking over items and breaking interior windows.

Both teens are currently being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

