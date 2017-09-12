‘Yeah, right’: 4-foot lizard found roaming in Lakeside neighborhood

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Someone in Henrico County may be missing a pet after 4-foot lizard was found roaming in a Lakeside neighborhood recently.

‘Yeah, right,” said the Henrico officer who was dispatched to the call on September 9.

Dispatch: "Caller states there's a 4' lizard in their yard". Officer: Yeah, right… pic.twitter.com/EVBsJS0dQj — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) September 12, 2017

Henrico Police tell 8News the monitor lizard is currently being cared for at a facility that can accommodate its ‘unique needs.’

They believe it most likely was released by or escaped from its owner.

