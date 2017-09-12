Virginia Baptist Disaster Response sends second wave of volunteers to aid in relief efforts

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Volunteers with Virginia Baptist Disaster Response hit the road and headed south to help the victims of Hurricane Irma on Tuesday.

The team is a network of volunteers from Baptist churches throughout the Commonwealth who will spend the next few weeks cooking thousands of meals for hurricane victims.

“We have food with us for 20,000 meals and after we get there we’ll have tractor trailers coming with more food and water,” volunteer Tom Cline said.

Inside their trailers is enough supplies to be self-sufficient for three days. The group is towing a mobile, commercial-style kitchen and also its own shower trailer.

“Deep down in my soul it’s my passion; I just love helping people,” volunteer Michelle Clark said. “I love being there for them.”

Clark said she’s been a part of these types of relief efforts since 2008. She was part of a group that responded to North Carolina to assist victims of Hurricane Matthew.

“Anything that you can do to help,” she added. “Just to let them know there’s hope and that people care is just that’s were made to do.That’s what we’re here for.”

This is the second wave of volunteers from this organization assisting in relief efforts. One group is already in Texas helping people who were affected by Hurricane Harvey.

“When you see people who’ve lost everything, when they still have their faith, they find that they’ve not lost anything worthwhile,” Clark said. “They have everything they need.”

