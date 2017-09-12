VCU sets date for Black and Gold scrimmage, alumni game

The following comes directly from VCU:

RICHMOND, Va. – The 2017-18 VCU Men’s Basketball season doesn’t officially tip off until November, but you can get a sneak peak, as well as a dose of nostalgia on Saturday, Oct. 14 when the Rams host the Black and Gold Game at the E.J. Wade Arena at the Stuart C. Siegel Center.

The festivities will kick off at 2 p.m. with the annual Black and Gold Game, an intra-squad contest between members of the 2017-18 VCU Rams. A game between VCU Basketball alumni will follow immediately.

Admission to the Black and Gold Game is FREE. The Siegel Center will open to the public at 1 p.m., and seats are available on a first come, first serve basis.

This year’s Black and Gold Game will feature first-year Head Coach Mike Rhoades in his return to VCU, as well as Men’s Basketball returning starters Justin Tillman and Johnny Williams, not to mention nine newcomers.

Rhoades takes over a program that has reached the NCAA Tournament in seven straight seasons. The Rams were 26-9 a year ago and advanced to the Atlantic 10 Championship Game.

Rosters for the third annual VCU Basketball Alumni Game will be revealed at a later date. In the past, the game has featured Rams greats Calvin Duncan, Kendrick Warren, Joey Rodriguez and Larry Sanders, to name a few.