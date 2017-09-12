Mary Scott Elementary evacuated while crews investigate possible HAZMAT situation

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public School officials say students at Mary Scott Elementary School are being taken to Ginter Park Elementary School while Richmond Fire and Police sweep the school due to a possible HAZMAT situation.

According to acting Superintendent Tommy Kranz, it was alleged that someone walked into the school and placed an unknown substance in a bathroom. Out of caution, the school was evacuated. Crews swept the building, but did not find any harmful substances.

No injuries were reported. Students were taken to Ginter Park Elementary School for the remainder of the day. School officials said school will resume at Mary Scott as normal on Wednesday.

The incident remains under investigation.

