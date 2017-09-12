RPD hosting community meeting to address planned Monument Avenue demonstrations

Related Coverage Community preparing for possible Monument Avenue protests

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is hosting a community meeting this week to address the concerns of residents ahead of this weekend’s planned demonstration on Monument Avenue.

A group called, ‘CSA II: The New Confederate States of America,’ has planned a ‘Protect The General Robert E. Lee Monument Rally,’ for this Saturday, September 16 beginning at 10 a.m.

The rally, which is likely to draw protesters, comes in the wake of last month’s violence in Charlottesville, leaving many Richmond residents concerned about safety.

The community discussion will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 14 at First Baptist Church located at 2709 Monument Avenue. The forum is open to the public.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.