Richmond Police seek 2 suspects who broke into East End business

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Detectives in Richmond are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects wanted in connection with a commercial burglary that occurred in the city’s east end.

At around 3:20 p.m., police were called to the 3000 block of Nine Mile Road for a commercial burglary. It was reported that the crime between the hours of 12:30 a.m. and 6 a.m.

When staff arrived at 6 a.m., the store’s security alarm was beeping. Upon further observation, it was found the lock to a shed had been broken. Inside of the shed, police say it appears the suspects rummaged through the contents although nothing appeared to have been taken.

The first suspect is described as a black male with a thin build, medium complexion, dark goatee and average height. He was wearing all light colors including a hoodie, jogging pants and dark-colored shoes.

The second suspect is described as a tall black male with a thin build, light complexion and a short and dark beard. He was also wearing all light colors including a hat, plain jersey with a t-shirt underneath, jogging pants, jacket with a zipper, gloves and medium-colored tennis shoes.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this man’s identity to call First Precinct Detective Nathaniel Reese at (804) 646-0671 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crim

Click here to check on crime in your area.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.

e Stoppers methods are anonymous.