Police investigating officer-involved collision at Richmond intersection

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond are investigating after an officer was involved in an accident in the city’s downtown area Tuesday evening.

The two-car collision occurred at the intersection of Broad and Belvidere streets, near VCU.

Police tell 8News that both of the officer and woman who was operating the other vehicle are both expected to be OK. The officer was taken to VCU Medical Center as a precaution.

It is unclear if any charges will be filed, but police say there is a camera at the intersection that will be used in their investigation.

