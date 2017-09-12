Hopewell PD seeks burglary suspect who stole money, drugs from local pharmacy

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department is looking for a suspect who broke into a local pharmacy this week and stole prescription drugs and money.

Police say they were called at 12:45 a.m. to the Hometown Drug pharmacy located in the 2500 block of Gray Street after the alarm activated. They arrived to find the business had been burglarized.

Their preliminary investigation determined that a lone male suspect forced entry into the business through a rear door and stole money and prescription medication before fleeing the scene.

The suspect is described as a 5’8″ to 5’11” white male with a thin build and short-styled haircut, possibly between 20-25 years old. He was wearing a multi-colored hooded sweatshirt over an orange-colored t-shirt, blue jeans and dark sneakers. He was also wearing a single, dark-colored glove on his right hand and had a blue bandana concealing the lower part of his face.

The Hopewell Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this matterand is requesting that any person(s) who may have witnessed the incident, were traveling in and around the area at the time of this incident or have any information to provide regarding the offender, contact lead Detective Cameron List of the Hopewell Police Department at (804) 541-2284.

Additionally, any person(s) who have information on this or any other crime occurring in the City of Hopewell may contact the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers in Hopewell at 541-2202 or in Prince George County at 733-2777. You can also provide a tip anonymously via the web at tipsoft.com.

