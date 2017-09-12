Henrico schools holding two job fairs for bus drivers, nutrition workers

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS) is holding two job fairs to interview candidates for bus drivers and school nutrition workers, for both full-time and substitute positions.

Good bus driver candidates will be paid while they train. HCPS is also seeking math teachers at the middle school and high school levels.

Representatives from the HCPS Human Resources Department will be on hand for the job fairs on Sept. 12 at Henrico County Public Library’s Libbie Mill branch, and on Sept. 14 at Cedar Street Baptist Church on Church Hill. Also present to talk with interested candidates will be representatives from the HCPS Pupil Transportation and School Nutrition Services departments.

Applicants are encouraged to apply online in advance at henricoschools.us/careers.

SEPT. 12 JOB FAIR

Tuesday, Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where:

Libbie Mill Library (Henrico County Public Library)

2100 Libbie Lake East St., Henrico, Va. 23230

SEPT. 14 JOB FAIR

Thursday, Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where:

Cedar Street Baptist Church

2301 Cedar Street, Richmond, VA 23223

If you have any questions, call the HCPS Human Resources Department at 804-652-3664. Applicants without computer access or having trouble with the online application may contact the HCPS Human Resources Department at 804-652-3664 or stop by the department office at 3820 Nine Mile Road in Henrico to use our computers and get help if needed.

Candidates for full-time and substitute bus drivers must: be at least 21 years old; have a high school diploma or equivalent; have a valid Virginia driver’s license; obtain a CDL Class B instructional permit or hold a CDL Class B license with endorsements in P (Transporting Passengers)/S (School Bus) and airbrakes; pass a physical and drug test and have no felony convictions.

