Henrico man charged with sexually assaulting a child

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico police say they have charged a man with sexually assaulting a child.

Kevin William Cannelli, 46, was charged with sodomy and object sexual penetration for a victim under the age of 13.

On June 10, Henrico police initially responded to a report of a possible sexual assault involving a juvenile victim.

8News has learned Cannelli was reported missing by Henrico police back in July. He was safely located in the Richmond area a couple days later.

