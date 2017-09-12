FCS Roundup: top-ranked Dukes keep rolling, Tribe makes home debut

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Both the #1 James Madison Dukes and William and Mary Tribe are coming off of wins going into week three.

The Dukes will be at home once again after a 52-10 win over East Tennessee State. This week Norfolk State comes to town. The Spartans are 0-2 with losses to Virginia State and William and Mary.

After two straight weeks on the road to start, the Tribe finally makes its home debut Saturday against the Bucknell Bison. Bucknell is also 1-1 on the season. The Tribe is 1-0 against FCS competition, with its only loss coming to FBS Virginia.