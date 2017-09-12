Demolition of Quioccasin Road bridge begins Tuesday

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — The demolition of the Quioccasin Road bridge is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Sept. 12. at 7:30 a.m., weather permitting.

They're demolishing the Quioccasin bridge at @RegencySqMall. Part of a new chapter designed to revitalize the mall. pic.twitter.com/nTELzsE2lR — Kristin Smith (@kristin8news) September 12, 2017

Henrico County Department of Public Works announced last month the first phase of a series of road improvements associated with a redevelopment project at the Regency Square shopping mall.

The construction will impact traffic along Quioccasin and North Parham Roads for the next year.

Once complete, road improvements related to the project will include turning lanes, new traffic signals and sidewalks.

As the road work continues, more lane closures are expected in the coming months.

