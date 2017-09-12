Chesterfield police search for suspect in 7-Eleven robbery

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Chesterfield County 7-Eleven early Tuesday morning.

The robbery occurred at the 7-Eleven located at 11530 Midlothian Turnpike just before 4:30 a.m.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police said the suspect approached a store clerk, displayed a pair of scissors, and demanded money. Upon receiving cash, the suspect exited the building and was last seen running north from the store.

The suspect is described by police as black, unknown gender, about 6 feet 2 inches tall with a skinny build. The suspect was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up, grey sweat pants, and a green bandana covering their face.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or www.crimesolvers.net.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.