Bulldozers dig in for Regency Square revamp

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — On Tuesday morning, a brigade of heavy equipment started bringing down something put up more than 40 years ago.

The Quioccasin bridge at Regency Square will soon be history. Crews are demolishing the overpass to make the mall more visible and easier to access. It’s part of the redevelopment plan for this aging shopping center.

“We’re going to have a new face on the building. We’re going to have visibility and interconnectivity throughout the whole area here,” explained Regency Square General Manager Steven Bonniville, who added that people shopping at nearby strip malls and stores will now find it easier to make their way to the mall.

Bonniville says when it was built back in 1975, Regency Square was about 95 percent retail and 5 percent food. Today’s thriving shopping centers are more of a 50-50 mix.

“So, we’re hopeful that we’re going to be able to breathe new life into this thing with everything that we’re doing,” he said.

Gail Held and her husband own Disco Sports. They moved their store out of Regency Square when foot traffic declined. The sporting goods store now sits just across the street from the mall.

Held said she’s encouraged by what she sees so far.

“I’m just really looking forward to it,” she said. “I think it will definitely bring a lot more traffic to us and a revamp to this whole area here.”

Starbucks, Chipotle and Regal Cinemas have already committed to the mall. Bonniville says there is a lot of interest from other vendors as well.

Could Regency Square be hip again? A lot of people are counting on it.

