Authorities identify 35-year-old man killed during domestic shooting at Powhatan auto body shop

POWHATAN, Va. (WRIC) — The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office have identified the man fatally shot Monday night during a domestic incident involving several family members.

Police say that around 9:30 p.m., Dana Burdick, 35, was shot and killed at Murphy’s Body Shop, located at 3776 Anderson Highway.

The Powhatan County Commonwealth’s Attorney is reviewing the incident to determine if criminal charges are appropriate.The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is assisting the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office with the on-going death investigation.

