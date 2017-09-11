Richmond marks anniversary of 9/11 with remembrance ceremony at Kanawha Plaza

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The city of Richmond is marking the anniversary of one of the nation’s most scarring days with a remembrance ceremony.

The public is invited to “Never Forget” with Mayor Stoney, Richmond’s first-response leaders and other guests at the annual 9/11 Day of Service and Remembrance at Kanawha Plaza from noon to 1 p.m.

Fort Lee Army Band and TSoul are set to perform LIVE at the ceremony.

After the ceremony, a series of service projects will be held throughout the city of Richmond to commemorate the fallen. You can sign up to volunteer by visiting here.

