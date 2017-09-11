Petersburg blood drive to honor those who died on 9/11

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Head out to the Union Train Station in Petersburg on Monday, Sept. 11 for the “Guns and Hoses” blood drive.

Petersburg Fire and EMS are competing against the Petersburg Police Department to see who can get the most blood donations. The losing department’s chief must ride around in the grungiest police cruiser or fire truck. Despite who wins this spirited competition, the Red Cross says lifesaving blood will help hospital patients in critical need as we honor the fallen on 9/11.

“The Red Cross is the primary blood supplier in the area,” said Bernadette Jay, external communications manager, Appalachian and Mid-Atlantic Blood Service Regions. “We rely on generous donors and sponsors like Petersburg Fire and Petersburg Police to help us fulfill the constant need for blood. When emergencies happen and someone needs blood the only way to ensure it’s available is for eligible donors to roll up their sleeves and donate.”

The event goes from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

____

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.