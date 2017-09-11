New Life Outreach International celebrates 50 years of ministry

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Pastor Victor Torres and his wife, Carmen, are celebrating half a century of ministry at New Life Outreach International.

In honor of 50 years of service, the church will host the Legacy Conference. The conference will feature a gospel concert, guest speakers, a leadership workshop and movie screenings.

The multi-day event runs from Oct. 4th through 8th at New Life Outreach international on 1005 Turner Rd. in Chesterfield, Va.

