Kristen Bell sings ‘Frozen’ tunes at Florida Irma shelter

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Kristen Bell says she’s “singing in a hurricane” while riding out Irma in Florida.

Thank you so much @IMKristenBell for stopping by and encouraging us with your beautiful voice and positive message! Continue spreading joy! pic.twitter.com/dPh9cjNdwX — Meadow Woods MS (@meadowwoodsms) September 10, 2017

The “Frozen” star is in Orlando filming a movie and staying at a hotel at the Walt Disney World resort. She stopped by an Orlando middle school that was serving as a shelter and belted out songs from “Frozen.” Back at the hotel, Bell posted pictures on Instagram of her singing with one guest and dining with a group of seniors.

Dining with all my new friends! #irma #hurricaneirma A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Sep 10, 2017 at 12:49pm PDT

Bell also helped out the parents of “Frozen” co-star Josh Gad by securing them a room at the hotel .

Bell tells Sacramento, California, station KMAX-TV, where her father is news director, that the experience is her version of one of her favorite movies, “Singin’ in the Rain.”

