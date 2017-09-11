Hanover firefighters go above and beyond to help an ailing woman

BEAVERDAM, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover firefighters went above and beyond to help an ailing 76-year-old woman.

On Friday, Cynthia Seay got sick while mowing her lawn. She called 911 for help.

Not only did Hanover Fire-EMS respond and take Seay to the hospital, but they also finished cutting her grass.

“We’re always told to do the right thing, and I thought that was the right thing to do,” firefighter Keith Buchanan said.

Firefighter Eric Booth rode in the ambulance with Seay.

“She said a few times, ‘well, I need to stay here and cut my grass,’ and we were like, ‘ma’am, we should probably just take you to the hospital. Don’t worry about your grass. It’ll get taking care of,'” he explained.

So, they mowed the lawn and put Seay’s lawn mower away.

Her daughter, Peg Seay, chalks it up to the community she and her mom live in.

“Hanover. That’s what it is,” she said. “Hanover’s like that. It’s pretty terrific.”

“That’s what it’s all about,” Booth added. “That’s why we’re here. That’s why we do what we do, because at the end of the day, we’re here for the people.”

The firefighters’ supervisor says he couldn’t be more proud of his men.

“That’s all we can ask for is for them to do the right thing and they do it every day and they do it without fail and they do it without prompting,” Lt. Caleb Wilson said. “Nobody had to tell them to do that. They saw a need and they met it.”

