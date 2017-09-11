Former VCU student says Tampa region ‘dodged a bullet’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A former VCU student and West Point native now living in Florida chose to ride out Hurricane Irma in Florida over the weekend.

Mitchell Reed, a former student of 8News Chief Meteorologist John Bernier at VCU who works in the School of Music at the University of South Florida, shared with 8News a video recap of Irma’s effects on the Tampa region.

Reed said in the Tampa Palms area just north of Tampa, which was hit by the western side of Irma’s wrath, was spared from the widespread destruction other parts of the state experienced.

“By all accounts, it appears Tampa really dodged a bullet,” he said.

