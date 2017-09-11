Florida evacuee seeking safety, shelters in Richmond

RICHMOND (WRIC) — Florida evacuees are keeping ahead of Hurricane Irma, some of them seeking safety in Central Virginia.

Melissa Wright, who has lived in Sarasota for 30 years, is currently staying with her mother as the storm passes through the area where she lives

Wright had plans to return to Sarasota in mid-August before the storm hit but thought better of it as the storm gathered steam in the Atlantic.

“I hate feeling helpless though right now,” Wright said.

Wright said she’s used to hurricanes, but Hurricane Irma is a storm not to be taken lightly.

“I’m terrified for my friends and my daughter and her husband,” she said. “I’m not really worried about my belongings or anything … that’s all replaceable, I just hope everybody is really safe.”

Wright works to stay in contact with her family members and friends who are still in the storm’s path.

She said she’ll have to play by ear when she returns to Sarasota.

