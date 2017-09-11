Crews battle house fire in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Chesterfield County.

Chesterfield Fire was called to the house, located at 14106 Granite Pointe, late Monday morning.

Fire officials say one resident of the home suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire remains unclear at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Granite Pointe house fire pic.twitter.com/pRWgLyRVQd — Lt. Jason Elmore (@CFEMSPIO) September 11, 2017