Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office partners with Haley Buick GMC to collect items for people impacted by Irma

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is planning to dispatch deputy sheriffs to Florida to assist those impacted by Hurricane Irma.

But before they head to Florida, the sheriff’s office is also partnering with Haley Buick GMC to collect sustainability items to take with them such as cases of bottled water, breakfast/granola bars, flashlights and batteries.

You can make a donation at Haley Buick GMC, located at 9831 Midlothian Turnpike, North Chesterfield, on Monday Sept. 11 through Wednesday Sept. 13 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office trailer will be on site to store all donations.

For more information, visit here.

