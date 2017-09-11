Bob Dylan coming to Richmond Coliseum in November

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Bob Dylan is set to perform at the Richmond Coliseum on Nov. 10.

The legendary singer’s U.S. tour will also make stops in Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C.

Tickets to his Richmond concert go on sale Friday, Sept. 15. at 10 a.m. The tickets will be available at Ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000, and the sweetFrog box office at Richmond Coliseum.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.