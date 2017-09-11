Ashland PD warns of scammers using police department’s phone number

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — The Ashland Police Department is warning residents of a phone scam that reaches out to potential victims using the department’s phone number.

During the call, the resident’s caller ID will display the Ashland Police Department’s main telephone number — 804-798-122 — and they are asked to provide personal information.

“These calls are NOT from the Ashland Police Department and we do not call anyone asking for information in this manner,” the Ashland Police Department said in a release.

Residents with questions or concerns about phone scams can contact the Ashland Police Department at 804-412-0600.

