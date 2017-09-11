As Irma heads north, local power crews heading south

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As Hurricane Irma makes its way north, local power crews are heading south to begin restoring power to the millions of people left in the dark.

“We really want to help these people out we are eager to get down there,” said Justin Carmichael with Dominion Energy. “We are hoping for the best, but we are prepared for the worst.”

Carmichael is one of 400 Dominion Energy employees heading to Florida on Tuesday. While he’s responded to natural disasters before, he says every job and location presents a different challenge.

“It’s really unexpected until you get there,” he said. “We will be installing poles, hanging transformers, pulling wire; anything that needs to be done.”

Carmichael and other crew members will be working 16-hour days for the next two weeks, carrying everything they may need on their trucks.

“We carry water, I’m sure we will have snacks to get us through the day because it’s not every day you get to eat lunch working in these conditions,” Carmichael added. “Who knows where we’ll be at.”

Walking into a dangerous situation, but taking every necessary precaution to stay safe.

“We want to come back the same way we left, and that’s our number one priority — safety,” Carmichael said.

