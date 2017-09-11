Armed robbery suspect arrested after leading police on pursuit in stolen vehicle

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — An armed robbery suspect was arrested after leading police on a brief pursuit that began in the City of Hopewell and ended in Chesterfield County early Sunday morning.

At around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 10, Hopewell Police were called to a reported armed robbery that occurred at the Rite Aid Pharmacy located at 2305 Oaklawn Boulevard. While en route, officers spotted the reported suspect’s vehicle driving at a high rate of speed with its lights off.

Officers attempted the stop the vehicle, but the suspect continued before crashing into a wooded area in Chesterfield County where he then fled on foot.

Officers from Hopewell and Chesterfield conducted a search and later located the suspect, 40-year-old Irving Grove of Hopewell, hiding in a small ravine. He was taken into custody without incident and is being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond.

Police later determined the vehicle Irving was operating had been stolen out of the city moments before the robbery occurred.

Irving was charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor offenses.

“The capture and arrest would not have been possible without the diligent efforts of the Hopewell Police Officers and the collaborative effort with the Chesterfield County Police Department,” Hopewell Police Captain Michael Whittington said in a release.

The Hopewell Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this matter and other incidents that may be related. Additionally, any person(s) who have information on this or any other crime occurring in the City of Hopewell may contact the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers at 541-2202. You can also text-a-tip anonymously. Simply add “274637 (CRIMES)” to your Contacts list on your cellular phone and then text “igotcha” along with your message/tip. You will then be provided an ID number that you will use when checking the status of your tip OR picking up your reward.

