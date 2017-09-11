8Sports Blitz Top 10 for Week 3

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Top 10 did not change very much from Week 2 to Week 3, and that’s because only one of the teams in the Top 10 suffered a loss, and that loss was to the team ranked directly above it. The way we see it, if the #3 team loses to the #2 team, it’s not right to drop them too far down the list. Thomas Dale, then, benefits from that school of that. Below is the latest #8SportsBlitz Top 10, as voted on by the 8Sports department and the folks at http://www.RVAGameBreak.com.

10) Monacan Chiefs (3-0)

Last week: def. Clover Hill 14-6

This week: vs. #3 Manchester (2-0)

Why: The Chiefs remain undefeated, but each of their losses is less impressive than the one before it. Clover Hill is much improved over past season, but the Cavaliers are still 0-3, and they nearly notched their first win of the season over Monacan. The Chiefs need to get up for their game against Manchester, or it will be very, very ugly.

9) Benedictine Cadets (2-0)

Last week: def. Bishop Ireton 34-0

This week: @ Fork Union (0-2)

Why: The Cadets looked stacked again this season, but it will be tough to measure them. They don’t have a game with any of the Richmond-area private schools, and three of their games are in Maryland.

8) Lee-Davis Confederates (2-0)

Last week: def. Douglas Freeman 35-21

This week: @ Glen Allen (0-2)

Why: The Confederates got an impressive win over Freeman at home Friday night, as they looked like the better team throughout. Junior Josh RIce has three interceptions and six touchdowns through two games playing both ways at safety and running back. The test for LD, as always, comes when the team enters its difficult Capital District schedule. That begins Friday 09/22 against Highland Springs.

7) L.C. Bird Skyhawks (2-1)

Last week: def. Midlothian 40-0

This week: vs. @ James River (2-1)

Why: The Skyhawks recovered nicely after a thumping at the hands of Thomas Dale in the Battle of Chester.

6) Varina Blue Devils (2-0)

Last week: def. Matoaca 45-7

This week: @ #2 Hermitage (3-0)

Why: The Matoaca Warriors looked great against Cosby, and the Blue Devils looked great against Matoaca. They’re big and fast, but they’re not quite reminiscent of the teams of the late 1990s and early 2000s. That’s what Hermitage currently is, so Friday will be a great test for Varina.

5) Highland Springs (2-1)

Last week: def. Meadowbrook 40-7

This week: vs. Riverbend (2-1)

Why: The Springers struggled offensively against Hermitage, but they have put up 87 points in their last two games. The competition dial gets turned way up when 6A Riverbend comes to town. This will be the third game against an 804 team for the Bears. They beat James RIver and lost to Manchester. That Manchester loss was only a 7-pointer, and the Lancers are one of the area’s best teams, so expect a really good game Friday night.

4) Thomas Dale Knights (2-1)

Last week: lost to #2 Hermitage 21-10

This week: idle

Why: The Knights found it tough sledding with their Wing T offense against the Panthers. That’s OK. Hermitage will do that to a lot of teams. The Knights’ defense was strong as well. They’ll get a week off before starting their Central District schedule with Matoaca.

3) Manchester Lancers (2-0)

Last week: def. Cosby 35-10

This week: @ #10 Monacan (3-0)

Why: The Lancers put up 35 points in a hurry against Midlothian rival Cosby before pulling their starters and giving up ten points. The game could’ve easily been in the 60s or worse. Manchester is really, really good, and they’ll get a chance to show it against an undefeated Monacan team that has had some offensive issues so far this year.

2) Hermitage Panthers (3-0)

Last week: def. #3 Thomas Dale 21-10

This week: vs. #6 Varina (2-0)

Why: The schedule is insane. Hermitage has played and beaten some very good teams already this season, and the defense has been the biggest reason why. We expect Mateo Jackson and that defense to once again be on display Friday night at home against Varina. The Blue devils have score 75 points in their first two games this season, but it will be a shocker if they’re able to do that at Herm. If they can, we’ll adjust our rankings.

1) Dinwiddie Generals (3-0)

Last week: def. Salem 25-20

This week: idle

Why: The best game involving a team from our area happened three and a half hours away. Dinwiddie trailed Salem late — just like in the 2016 4A State Championship Game — and was able to come otu on top thanks to a ridiculous one-handed touchdown catch by Jasiah Williams. Dinwiddie travels to Prince George before what should be an excellent showdown with Thomas Dale on 09/22.

