8News teams up with Red Cross to raise $23,500 to benefit Hurricane victims

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The American Red Cross is teaming up with 8News to raise money for the victims of both Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.

8News hosted the ‘RVA Responds’ telethon Monday during our evening broadcasts.

For two hours, 8News Anchors Morgan Dean and Whitney Harris, along with Meteorologist Katie Dupree, 8Sports Anchor Chip Brierre and local Red Cross officials, fielded calls from viewers looking to donate money to the victims affected by Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.

Together, we raised roughly $23,500 to aid in the relief efforts.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Those who were unable to donate during the telethon but wish to can do so here.

So far, Nexstar Media Group has raised over $2.5 million dollars for hurricane relief.

“Broadcasters play a critical role in times of emergency, both as witness to breaking developments and as rallying points for the communities they serve,” (President and CEO of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Perry Sook said. “In times of disaster and tragedy, Nexstar stations and news personnel take the lead in delivering accurate, timely, and sometimes life-saving information to keep our local viewers safe and informed.

“Our ability to bring together local resources and personnel across 170 stations in 100 markets to spearhead fundraising and other relief efforts aimed at immediately rendering aid to those affected by Harvey is a point of excellence and pride for Nexstar. I am very grateful to our exceptional corporate and station-level teams for the work they have done, and continue to do, to serve their local communities while supporting our organization-wide Harvey relief and recovery fundraising initiative.”

___

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.