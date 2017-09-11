8News and the Red Cross team up for RVA Responds telethon

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The American Red Cross is teaming up with 8News to raise money for the victims of both Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.

The RVA Responds telethon is happening Mon., Sept. 11 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Anchors Morgan Dean and Whitney Harris will be standing by to answer phones and accept donations for the Red Cross, benefiting the hurricane victims.

The telethon will air on TV-8 and WRIC.com live streaming. Viewers can call 800-330-8880 to make a donation.

So far, the Nexstar Media Group has raised over $2.5 million dollars for hurricane relief.

