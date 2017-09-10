Virginia War Memorial holds annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Monday marks 16 years since Sept. 11, 2001.

The Virginia War Memorial held its annual remembrance ceremony Sunday.

Curtis Brown, Deputy Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security was there to talk about how Virginia has grown and evolved in those areas since 9/11.

“We’re never surprised when someone shows up to our ceremony that was personally connected to those attacks,” Clay Mountcastle said. “Oftentimes, folks that attend the ceremony will pull us aside afterwards and tell us, I was there in Manhattan or I was there in the Pentagon during that day and they’re usually very appreciative of what we try to do here.”

The director of the War Memorial said it also helps add context to the nearly 300 names and faces of Virginians who have died as a result of the global war on terror.

