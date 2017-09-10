Virginia Disaster Medical Assistance Team leaves for Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The VA1 Disaster Medical Assistance Team (DMAT) was activated Friday to respond to Hurricane Irma.

DMATs provide primary and acute care, triage of mass casualties, initial resuscitation and stabilization, advanced life-support, and preparation of sick or injured people for evacuation. Teams typically consist of 35 people including physicians, nurses, medical technicians, and ancillary support personnel.

Saturday morning, part of the team met at the Fire and Training Center in Norfolk to head to Dulles Airport. The majority of the team is from the Hampton Roads area, but they will stop in both Williamsburg and Richmond to pick up more team members. Once at Dulles, they will fly to Orlando, Florida.

Larry Hill, with the Virginia Department of Health, wrote in an email, “The NDMS is a nationwide partnership designed to deliver quality medical care to the victims of, and responders to, a domestic disaster. NDMS provides state-of-the-art medical care under any conditions at a disaster site, in transit from the impacted area, and in participating definitive care facilities.”

