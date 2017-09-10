Tappahannock man dies in Essex County single-vehicle accident

ESSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One man is dead after a vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Essex County.

State Police are investigating the incident and said that the single-vehicle wreck happened at 6:30 p.m. on Lewis Level Road, less than a mile north of Sunnyside Road.

Police said the wreck happened when a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 62-year-old Kevin J. Bareford, of Tappahannock, ran off the side of the road, into a gully and struck several trees.

Bareford died at the scene.

Police said that the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

