Police investigate a house shooting near VCU campus

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened near the VCU campus late Saturday night.

Police say someone was shot at a house on South Cherry Street, just off campus.

One person was injured but is expected to be okay.

There is no information on a motive nor a suspect at this time.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.