Police investigate a house shooting near VCU campus

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened near the VCU campus late Saturday night.
Police say someone was shot at a house on South Cherry Street, just off campus.
One person was injured but is expected to be okay.
There is no information on a motive nor a suspect at this time.
Click here to check on crime in your area.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
Never miss another Facebook post from 8News
Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.