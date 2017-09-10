Pedestrian struck and killed on Powhite Parkway

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after being struck by a car early Sunday morning on Powhite Parkway.

Police say it appears the man’s car was broke down and he was walking southbound near Forest Hill when he was hit.

It happened around 6:30am, the driver of the car stayed on the scene.

No charges have been filed.

