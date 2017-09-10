Memorial stair climb held at Suntrust building in memory of 9/11

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There was a memorial stair climb in Richmond Sunday at the Suntrust Center.

The annual event honors and remembers the firefighters, police and EMS who lost their lives responding to the attack.

People climbed the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.

Along with climbing the stairs, participants also called out the names of the fallen first responders.

This is a developing story.

