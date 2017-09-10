Irma recovery could require 11M meals, 24,000 tarps and more

MIAMI, FL (AP) — With the arrival of what is potentially one of the most devastating storms to ever hit Florida, officials have set aside 3.2 million liters (0.85 million gallons) of water, filled 67 trailers with meals, and amassed 24,000 tarps. They also have asked the federal government to kick in 11 million meals and millions more liters (gallons) of water, plus nearly 700 cases of baby supplies.

When it is finally safe for emergency officials to fan out across the peninsula, they will find out whether that is enough.

Hurricane Irma made landfall in the Florida Keys on Sunday morning with top sustained winds of 130 mph (215 kph). While the projected track showed Irma raking the state’s Gulf Coast, forecasters warned that the entire Florida peninsula — including the Miami metropolitan area of 6 million people — was in extreme danger from the monstrous storm, almost 400 miles (640 kilometers) wide. Nearly 7 million people in the Southeast were warned to get out of the storm’s path, including 6.4 million in Florida alone.

A weary Gov. Rick Scott, who has flown across the state during the past five days sounding the alarm bell ahead of landfall, acknowledged that it won’t be easy for residents in the days ahead. Florida has long dealt with hurricanes, including a stretch of eight hurricanes in two years while Jeb Bush was governor, but Irma’s wide reach has proved daunting.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Irma hits Florida View as list View as gallery Open Gallery The winds and sea are whipped up off of the Rickenbacker Causeway in Miami as Hurricane Irma approaches on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. ( Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) Evacuees are moved to another building with more bathrooms while sheltering at Florida International University ahead of Hurricane Irma in Miami, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman) The winds and sea are whipped up off of the Rickenbacker Causeway as two people cross the street in Miami as Hurricane Irma approaches on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. ( Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) Residents walk in rain brought on by Hurricane Irma, in Caibarien, Cuba, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. Irma battered Cuba on Saturday with deafening winds and unremitting rain, pushing seawater inland and flooding homes before taking aim at Florida. Early Saturday, the hurricane center said the storm was centered about 10 miles (15 kilometers) northwest of the town of Caibarien. (AP Photo/Desmond Boylan) A man walks along the beach with heavy winds and threatening skies in Hollywood, Fla., as Hurricane Irma approaches the state on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP) Storm clouds associated with the outer bands of Hurricane Irma shroud the downtown skyline Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Several parts of the Tampa Bay area are under a mandatory evacuation order for the approaching storm. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) A car drives around a tree downed by winds from Hurricane Irma, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Golden Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) A police car patrols the beach in anticipation for Hurricane Irma, in Hollywood, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP) A young boy plays in the waves churned up by Hurricane Irma on Hollywood Beach, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Evacuees are moved to another building with more bathrooms while sheltering at Florida International University ahead of Hurricane Irma in Miami, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman) A man rides his bike along the beach against high winds as Hurricane Irma approaches, in Hollywood, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP) People seek shelter from Irma with their pets at the West Boynton Park and Recreation Center in preparation for Hurricane Irma in Boynton, Beach, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (Jim Rassol /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) Ramsey Abdelkader, right, helps Sherri Skala, left, and Jennifer Morales fill sand bags to help protect their restaurant Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Clearwater Beach, Fla. Business and residents were under a mandatory evacuation order as Hurricane Irma continued to churn towards Florida. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Miroslava Roznovjakova leans onto a piece of plywood while her husband Ray Hayyat adds some last minute pieces of wood to their store in Daytona Beach, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, as Hurricane Irma approaches. Jacob Langston/Orlando Sentinel via AP) The Interstate remains empty as the outer bands of Hurricane Irma reached South Florida early Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017 in Miami. Gov. Rick Scott is urging anyone living in an evacuation zone in southwest Florida to leave by noon as the threat of Hurricane Irma has shifted west. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

“I don’t think anybody alive today in this state has ever seen anything like this,” Scott said at the state’s emergency operations center when the first parts of the storm started to cross into the Florida Keys.

More than 1 million residents had already lost power by Sunday morning, and it could be days before officials can provide food and water to those struggling in the aftermath of the powerful storm.

Florida has already spent $77 million ahead of Irma’s arrival. Scott called up 7,000 National Guardsmen who have been sent across the state, including dispatching them to some of the more than 400 shelters that have been set up.

Meanwhile, search-and-rescue teams located in Orlando and other staging areas were waiting out the storm until it was safe enough to go out and assess the extent of the damage and injuries. One of the teams was preparing to fly into Key West, directly in the path of the storm.

The challenges in the immediate aftermath of the storm will be many: Restoring across the state, removing debris from roads, dealing with possible fuel shortages, and making sure nursing home and hospital patients who were evacuated can safely return. State officials are also fearful the massive rain that was soaking the state could also lead to flash floods.

Scott said that he knows many Floridians want to resume their normal lives as soon as possible. But he acknowledged that may not happen soon.

“Florida will get through this,” he said. “You’ve got to be patient.”

